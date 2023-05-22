iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.05. 3,383,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.