iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.78

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 422423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $588.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 414,245 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth $6,963,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 921.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 235,200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 740.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 186,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 164,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.