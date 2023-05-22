iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.07

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.07 and last traded at $96.84, with a volume of 702526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

