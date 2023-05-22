iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Cut by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,824. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.