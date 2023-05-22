iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.10

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 62392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $779.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

