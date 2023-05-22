iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.1% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.63% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $170,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 277,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after acquiring an additional 131,668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.09. 222,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,585. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $238.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

