iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.06. 765,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,609. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

