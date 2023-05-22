iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after buying an additional 949,200 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,084,000 after acquiring an additional 415,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,741,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.26. 515,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,421. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

