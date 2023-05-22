iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Decreased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 587,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.98. 217,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

