iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,113 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.82% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $103,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,562,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,029,000.

IWS traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $103.71. 23,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,725. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

