iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $42,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,941,000 after purchasing an additional 297,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,197,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.15. 330,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

