iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.01

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.01 and last traded at $113.06, with a volume of 427200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.57.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

