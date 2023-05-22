iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, reaching $201.14. 17,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,223. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

