Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Iteris worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 73,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.36. 58,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,040. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Iteris

A number of analysts recently commented on ITI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.