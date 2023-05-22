Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.20.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 777,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,124. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

