Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.98 and a 200-day moving average of $168.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

