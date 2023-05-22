Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Shares of JACK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

