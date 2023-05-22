Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 2.47% of Alithya Group worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALYA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alithya Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

