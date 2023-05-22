Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.48. 390,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.