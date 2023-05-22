Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 590,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

