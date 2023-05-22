Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.21. The stock had a trading volume of 59,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,474. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.97.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.