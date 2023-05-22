Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 11,850 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IFF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 92,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

