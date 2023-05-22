Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 3,677 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

