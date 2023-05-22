Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.00. 16,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,659. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.0138 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

