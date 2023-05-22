Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

