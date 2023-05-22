J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.34. 9,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,612. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $165.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

