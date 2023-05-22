Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.10. The company had a trading volume of 119,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,053. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $202.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

