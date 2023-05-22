Joystick Price Hits $0.0473 on Major Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and $106,267.85 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025528 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018260 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,782.10 or 1.00017610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.07487672 USD and is up 64.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $57,197.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

