Joystick Trading Up 8.1% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $9.24 million and $6,520.82 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04731096 USD and is down -36.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $74,196.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

