KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.29.

KB Home Stock Down 1.0 %

KB Home stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 610,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $46.91.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

