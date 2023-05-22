Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.67.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Kerry Group Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $102.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.
