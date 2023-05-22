Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

KMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of KMB traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 837,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,822. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average of $133.84.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

