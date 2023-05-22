Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of -0.32. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingsway Financial Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $586,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,869.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,243 shares of company stock worth $216,712. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter worth $475,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 32.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 53.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 52,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.