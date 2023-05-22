Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Maintains Rating from 500.com

500.com restated their maintains rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of KNTE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 251,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,609. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Insider Transactions at Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 716,157 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,331.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,204,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,712.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 716,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $1,876,331.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,204,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,712.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 350,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $894,409.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,737,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,531,349.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,326,815 shares of company stock worth $9,074,491. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

