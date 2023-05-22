Kinney Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kinney Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 221,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,000. Mohawk Industries makes up approximately 17.5% of Kinney Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kinney Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.42. 218,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.34. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $142.65.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

