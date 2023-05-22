Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 452,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,272. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 3,201.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

