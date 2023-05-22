KOK Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. KOK has a total market capitalization of $17.54 million and approximately $543,870.80 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020854 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025450 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018326 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,658.34 or 0.99985253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0353526 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $509,339.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.