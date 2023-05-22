Komodo (KMD) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Komodo has a market cap of $39.86 million and approximately $805,531.07 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00119408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00031492 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001239 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.