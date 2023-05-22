Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Up 1.5 %

KOSS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.57. Koss has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the second quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

