Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Raised to $17.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.11.

DNUT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,080. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.73. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -116.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

