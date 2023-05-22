Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 59,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,068. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $989.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

