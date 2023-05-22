KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Price Performance

KVH Industries stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,166. The company has a market cap of $182.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 100,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 39,011 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.