L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.96. The stock had a trading volume of 474,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,266. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $183.21 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.94 and its 200-day moving average is $206.62.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 95.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after buying an additional 302,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after buying an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

