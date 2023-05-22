Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 700 by Analysts at Barclays

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 713 ($8.93) to GBX 700 ($8.77) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LCSHF. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.65) to GBX 780 ($9.77) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.77) to GBX 750 ($9.39) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 589 ($7.38) to GBX 590 ($7.39) in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of LCSHF remained flat at $7.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.