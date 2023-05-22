Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAZ. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

LAZ traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 638,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. Lazard has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

