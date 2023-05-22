Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Position Boosted by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Legacy Housing accounts for 1.6% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Legacy Housing worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,054,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,439,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $387,192.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,077,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,227,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,439,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,925 shares of company stock worth $5,404,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,132. The company has a market capitalization of $523.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

