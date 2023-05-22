Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.68. 216,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,510. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95,620 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 398,792 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

