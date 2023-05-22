Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LCUT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $207.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 97.7% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 245,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,458 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 18.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 56.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 117.8% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

See Also

