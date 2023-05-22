Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LMNR. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

LMNR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 12,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,822. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,539 shares in the company, valued at $651,746.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,746.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $208,010. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Limoneira by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

