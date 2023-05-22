Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $99.81

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $99.81 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,523,669 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,493,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00325083 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $61.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
